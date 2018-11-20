Those traveling for Thanksgiving Day can pick up a free cup of coffee from Cumberland Farms on Thursday.

The convenience store chain will be giving away any size hot or iced Farmhouse Blend of Bold coffee at nearly 600 locations.

Flavor shots, including Eggnog, French Vanilla and Hazelnut, can also be added at no additional cost.

The offer is good from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

