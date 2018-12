(WHDH) — Cumberland Farms is offering a free pick-me-up for everyone planning on staying up late to ring in the new year.

The convenience store chain is giving away any size hot or iced coffee from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The drinks can be customized for no additional cost with flavor shots, which include seasonal favorites like eggnog.

