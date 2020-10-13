HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cumberland Farms in Hamilton temporarily closed after learning that one of their team members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee who contracted the virus works at the store located at 121 Bay Road, prompting the building to be shut down at 3 p.m. Saturday for cleaning and sanitation by an industrial cleaning crew, a Cumberland Farms spokesperson said.

The store is set to reopen in the next few days.

All team members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC guidelines.

