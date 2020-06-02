Cumberland Farms now offering curbside pickup at hundreds of locations across Massachusetts

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Cumberland Farms recently announced that it is now offering curbside pickup at nearly 150 locations across Massachusetts.

The Westborough-based chain is offering the new service every day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Customers can use the “SmartPay Rewards” app to access the curbside pickup feature, which allows them to order essentials and hot food to be delivered to their car, either curbside or at the pump while they fill up on gas, according to a Cumberland Farms spokesperson.

For more information on Cumberland Farms’ curbside pickup offerings, click here.

