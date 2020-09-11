Cumberland Farms rolls out trio of mouthwatering fall-inspired treats

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cumberland Farms announced Friday that it’s rolling out a trio of mouthwatering fall-inspired treats to celebrate the return of crisp air, comfy clothes, and everything pumpkin.

The Framingham convenience store chain will be selling a sugarcoated apple cider doughnut, a pumpkin muffin, and a spiced pumpkin-filled pretzel at 600 locations across the Northeast and Florida through December.

All of the sweet snacks are priced under $2.50.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)