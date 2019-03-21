Cummings: Ivanka Trump not preserving all official email

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top House Democrat says Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and a powerful White House aide, is not preserving all of her official email communications as required by federal law.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, says in a letter that Trump’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, informed the committee late last year that she doesn’t preserve official email she receives in her personal account if she doesn’t respond to it.

Cummings says that appears to violate the Presidential Records Act.

The Maryland Democrat also says Lowell confirmed that her husband, Jared Kushner, uses the messaging application WhatsApp to conduct official U.S. government business.

CNN reported last year that Kushner was communicating with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman using the application.

