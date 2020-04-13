Curfew goes into effect in Lynn; violators could face up to $1,000 fine

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A curfew and the requirement of face masks in essential businesses went into effect Sunday in the City of Lynn amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The executive order by Mayor Thomas M. McGhee requires all residents and visitors to stay home between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless they are actively providing or receiving COVID-19 essential services.

It also calls for individuals to practice social distancing when in public and wear a face covering when entering essential businesses.

Failure to comply with these guidelines could result in a fine up to $1,000.

