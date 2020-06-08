Curfew lifted in Brockton as coronavirus cases continue to decline statewide

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton city officials announced Monday night that the curfew has been lifted as the number of coronavirus cases continues to drop statewide.

The public health curfew was enacted as part of an emergency order on April 16, according to a release issued by Mayor Robert F. Sullivan.

Residents and visitors are still prohibited from gatherings involving 10 or more people.

Face masks and social distancing measures remain mandatory in common and communal areas.

All Brockton city buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.

