A penguin in Antarctica just couldn’t help checking out a team of scientists working in the sea ice.

The bird jumped onto the top of Australian Antarctic Division’s boat and looked around at all their gear.

After the scientists leaned in to say hello, the penguin quickly jumped back into the icy water and swam away.

