A customer at a Chick-fil-A in Lynchburg, Virginia, kept a good attitude when he was interrupted by an unexpected visitor in the bathroom stall.

Andrew Hall was minding his business while “doing his business” in the restaurant’s bathroom when a curious kid crawled under the stall door asking what his name was.

The newfound friendship was caught on camera and Hall shared his video of his new friend to Twitter saying, “Chick Fil a never ceases to amaze me. And yes it was my pleasure!”

In the video, you can see the kid crawl under the door into the cubicle where Hall is in the middle of using the toilet.

Hall’s new friend told him that he just needed help washing his hands and Hall suggests that his Mom must be outside waiting for him.

After their short conversation, the kid leaves by unlocking the cubicle door but making sure to close it behind him for his friend’s privacy, saying to Hall, “you know, in case somebody walks in..”

The video of the hilariously awkward encounter had racked up over 200,000 retweets on Twitter at the time of writing.

