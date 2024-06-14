BOSTON (WHDH) - History is on the horizon for the Celtics.

As they look to close out this year’s NBA Finals against Dallas and bring another championship back to Boston, this year’s players know they’re on the cusp of adding their own chapter in their team’s nearly 80-year-long legacy.

“Somebody did walk me around the old practice facility in Waltham and showed me all the banners and the history,” Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said this week.

“I was born in ‘98,” Tatum said. “So, I didn’t really know about all the championships before. I knew Bill Russell won a lot. I knew [Larry] Bird had a couple. But I only ever saw ‘08 and then when they lost in 2010.”

Tatum said he learned a lot about the history of the game and the history of the Celtics.

Tatum has been with the Celtics since 2017. Chasing Boston’s 18th NBA title, he described his experience meeting Paul Pierce, one of the last Celtics to help hang a banner at TD Garden.

Tatum said he met Pierce during his early years in the league.

“He was around for a few days,” he said. “That was the first Celtics legend I really got to talk to.”

Peirce was in attendance for Game 2 of the finals in Boston over the weekend.

Ahead of Game 4 and holding a 3-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks, Celtics players said they know the expectations many fans and Celtics alumni have for them.

“This is the Boston Celtics,” said Celtics guard Derrick White. “This organization speaks for itself and it’s just a big blessing to put on this uniform.”

“We have a lot of fans. We have a lot of people that have been waiting for this opportunity, for these moments, and we’ve been through a lot of adversity as a team these past few years,” said Celtics forward Al Horford. “So, to be at the cusp of doing this, it’s something that is special.”

Tipoff in Game 4 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

If Boston beats Dallas, the Celtics will become just the 10th team in NBA history to complete a sweep in the NBA Finals.

If the Mavericks stave off elimination, the series will transition back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)