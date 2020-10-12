Current president of Children’s Hospital to become CEO

BOSTON (WHDH) - The current number two at Boston Children’s Hospital will soon be number one.

The hospital’s board of trustees named Dr. Kevin B. Churchwell, currently, the president and COO of Children’s, as the hospital’s new CEO.

Churchwell will replace current CEO Sandra L. Fenwick on March 31 next year. He has been with Children’s since 2013 and previously worked as CEO of the Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

