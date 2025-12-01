Governor Maura Healey proposed a curriculum change for high schools across the state, one that would phase out the MCAS graduation requirement voters eliminated last year.

The state announced the initial plan at Dedham High School on Monday, which includes more rigorous coursework, new end-of-course assessments, and a senior capstone or portfolio to show students have mastered core skills.

The plan also includes a “bright futures” requirement that covers financial literacy, completing financial aid forms, and mapping out a post-graduation pathway for college or a career.

“We’re really excited that this is Massachusetts leading the country when it comes to high school and what a high school diploma means,” Healey said. “I want every student who graduates from a Mass. high school to be set up for success no matter what path they choose.”

The plan will continue to be refined and a final report is expected next year.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)