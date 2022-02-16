MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Curry College is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the alleged defacement of a residence hall on campus.

The college received reports on Monday and Tuesday that two bias-hate writings were discovered in a restroom and a laundry room in a residence hall, according to officials.

One of the writings reportedly included threatening language targeting the Black community with a specific date of Feb. 22.

Racist hate language and a swastika were found in a second incident, officials said.

Parts of campus were also found defaced by hateful language and swastika symbols last month.

“Curry College is an inclusive community where embracing differences is essential to creating a safe and welcoming environment for exploration and learning, as well as personal and professional growth,” the college said in a statement. “It is therefore both enormously disheartening and disturbing that our school community continues to be violated by hateful symbols and threats. We cannot say enough: hate has no home here and we will take every step possible to identify the perpetrator(s) and maintain the safety of our community.”

Officials are encouraging the public to come forward with information regarding these incidents and are offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

The Curry College Department of Public Safety and the Milton Police Department are continuing to deploy additional personnel, surveillance, and other strategies to assure the safety of people on campus.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)