Curry College plans to replace colonel mascot with logo

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Curry College officials have announced a change to the school’s colonel mascot to better reflect its mission of diversity and inclusion.

Officials said they will retire the colonel mascot image and replace it with the interlocking “CC” logo, according to an email sent to the college community on Friday.

“This time in our nation’s history in which larger conversations around racism and racial violence, bias, and the true meanings of diversity and inclusion make it important for us to examine institutional norms, not solely in the context of our College’s history but also in that of contemporary social and cultural issues,” the college said in a statement.

Discussions around the mascot and name have been ongoing for the past year and a half, according to officials.

“It has become clear in a variety of ways that, regardless of good intentions or history, the Colonel mascot image has become a source of concern,” the college wrote.

Officials did not say when the change would be made.

