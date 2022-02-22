MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Curry College shifted to remote learning Tuesday after hateful messages were found across campus.

In total, close to a dozen swastikas and racist graffiti have been found over the past weeks in common areas at the college, such as dorm bathrooms and spots where backpacks are stored.

One of the writings reportedly included threatening language targeting the Black community with a specific date of Feb. 22.

The Milton Police Department has teamed up with Curry College’s security force to address the hateful messages.

Officials are encouraging the public to come forward with information regarding these incidents and are offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

