MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Curry College has announced that it will shift to remote learning after hateful messages were found across campus starting last month.

Students will be given the opportunity to study off-campus this week, and on Tuesday, all classes will be held remotely after one of the hate messages said Black students would be targeted on February 22.

“We’re talking about the safety of people, so erring on the side of safety seems a very prudent choice in this situation,” said Peggy Shukur, Deputy Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England.

In total, close to a dozen swastikas and racist graffiti have been found across the school’s campus in the past few weeks. The messages have been located in common areas such as dorm bathrooms and spots where backpacks are stored.

The Milton Police Department has teamed up with Curry College’s security force to address the hateful messages.

“If you see something, say something. Because of the nature of these crimes and where they’re occurring, they’re very difficult to solve and we need your help,” urged Milton Police Lt. Det. Michael Collins.

Despite increased patrols and more than 100 security cameras on campus, no arrests have been made and students remain on edge.

“It takes a long time for a community to heal in the aftermath. That’s where ADL tends to come in to help the community in that learning and to help create a more welcoming space,” said Shukur.

In a letter to the campus community this week, Curry College President Ken Quigley wrote in part, “We will get through this. We will not bend to those who threaten or, by their actions, cause fear in our community.”

“This is totally unacceptable, this is not who were are. We have to just respond in a way that says no, this is not okay,” added Alfred Benjamin, rabbi at Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hill.

Curry College is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

