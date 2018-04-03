NORTHAMPTON, MA (WHDH) - A custodian is accused of taking nude photos in a girls’ bathroom at Northampton High School.

Prosecutors said in court Monday that Michael Kremensky had cameras in the bathroom.

The 22-year-old was arrested last Friday after maintenance staff discovered holes in the bathroom ceiling.

Kremensky has been charged with photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

His next court appearance will take place next month.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)