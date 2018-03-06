Custodian at Westford school arrested for allegedly having loaded gun on school grounds

WESTFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A custodian at a Westford school was arrested and fired after school officials said he brought a loaded gun on school grounds.

Westford Superintendent Everett Olsen said the high school’s resource officer was anonymously given a social media picture of the custodian with a handgun. The custodian works at Crisafulli Elementary School.

Upon interviewing the custodian, police said they found the loaded handgun in the trunk of his car on school grounds.

Olsen said the custodian was arrested and will be immediately fired. The custodian will be arraigned on Wednesday.

