LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A customer at a restaurant in New Hampshire left a $16,000 tip on a $37.93 tab earlier this month.

Michael Zarella, the owner of Stumble Inn Bar & Grill in Londonderry, shared a photo of the customer’s receipt on Facebook with a caption that read, “Stumble Inn had a very generous customer. We thank you for your generosity.”

On June 12, the customer ordered two hot dogs with chili and cheese, a Coke, pickle chips, a Sam Adams seasonal beer, and a Patron Silver before leaving the massive tip, the photo showed.

The Facebook post has since generated hundreds of likes, shares and comments.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)