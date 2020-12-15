CORNISH, Maine (WHDH) — A dispute over a face mask turned violent when a customer tried to run over a grocery store owner with his car in Cornish, Maine.

Mark Call and his brother own the town’s Shop ‘n Save and have taken it upon themselves to approach customers not following the governor’s mask order.

Earlier this week, Call went up to a man without his face covered and offered him a mask, but the man allegedly became angry.

Call asked him to leave the store, prompting the customer to pick up his cart and throw it.

The two store owners followed the man outside to his car to get his license plate number for law enforcement.

“I stepped over as he backed out I stepped into the parking space that he backed out of and I saw him put it in neutral and looked him right in the face and I couldn’t believe it he put it in drive and just drove straight at me,” Call recalled.

He was shaken but uninjured.

The customer was reportedly arrested and is facing reckless conduct charges.

