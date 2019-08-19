Customer shoots worker through Taco Bell drive-up window

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who they say shot a Taco Bell employee through the drive-through window.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday at a Taco Bell near Northwest 23rd Street and North May Avenue. Police say the customer and the employee got into some kind of “verbal altercation” and when the customer pulled up to the window, he got out of his vehicle and shot the employee in the leg.

The employee was treated and released from the hospital. No arrests have been announced.

Last December, a man fired a gun into another Taco Bell location in Oklahoma City after he didn’t get the sauce he wanted .

