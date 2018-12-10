CANOGA PARK, Calif. (WHDH) — Surveillance video captured a doughnut shop customer throwing hot coffee in the face of the restaurant’s owner on Friday.

Cindy Seam, the owner of Spudnuts Donuts, approached the woman to allegedly ask her to quiet down when the customer became irate.

The woman allegedly swore at Seam before throwing the scalding coffee at her.

Officers responded to the shop but the woman had left by the time they arrived.

