BOSTON (WHDH) - Black Friday deals may have had people door-busting on Friday but area residents were shopping small Saturday in honor of Small Business Saturday, which aims to support small and family-owned businesses nationwide.

At DJ’s Market in Dorchester, owners said customers who prioritize supporting small businesses makes all the difference.

“We’re a soon-to-be third-generation-owned Polish market and deli and have served the community for over 45 years,” said Alina Morris Jr.

Customer Brian Dennis said, “I think I’d rather have my hard-earned cash go to a family business other than the big corporations. In this day and age I think people need to connect with the neighborhood.”

More than 120,000 people in Boston work at locally-owned businesses, restaurants, and manufacturers.

