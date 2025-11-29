BOSTON (WHDH) - Black Friday deals may have had people door-busting on Friday but area residents were shopping small Saturday in honor of Small Business Saturday, which aims to support small and family-owned businesses nationwide.

At DJ’s Market in Dorchester, owners said customers who prioritize supporting small businesses makes all the difference.

“We’re a soon-to-be third-generation-owned Polish market and deli and have served the community for over 45 years,” said Alina Morris Jr.

Customer Brian Dennis said, “I think I’d rather have my hard-earned cash go to a family business other than the big corporations. In this day and age I think people need to connect with the neighborhood.”

More than 120,000 people in Boston work at locally-owned businesses, restaurants, and manufacturers.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox