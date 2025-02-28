BOSTON (WHDH) - Customers are turning up the heat on the state and energy companies as they see their utility bills skyrocket, with one group planning a protest outside the Department of Public Utilities Friday morning.

Friday is the deadline for the DPU to decide on the proposals from gas companies to temporary cut rates.

National Grid sent out an email Thursday to all customers, saying that gas bills will be reduced by 10% in March in April.

Eversource is proposing a 10.3% deferral, and Unitil is at 10%.

The charges will not be dropped, but deferred and evenly distributed throughout the bills over the warmer months.

Customers across the state saw high gas bills this winter; energy companies said part of the reason is the state’s push for energy efficiency, which they said drives up delivery costs.

Numbers from the federal government show average energy prices in the Boston area have been among the highest in the country.

