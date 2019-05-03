HAMPTON, Va. (WHDH) — Cynnia McCalman took a shot at something she’s never done before thanks to a customized basketball hoop.

Her gym teacher in Virginia, Caitlin White, reached out to Home Depot to create a smaller hoop after seeing McCalman, who suffers from cerebral palsy, get discouraged because she couldn’t reach the tall hoops in the gym.

“That’s my dream that everybody plays and differences bring us together,” White said.

McCalman had a huge smile on her face as she made her first shot into the new hoop.

