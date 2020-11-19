Customs agents to use facial comparison technology at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Customs agents at Logan International Airport will begin using facial comparison technology instead of checking passports and fingerprints upon arrival in Boston.

Once up and running, international arrivals will be asked to remove their masks and stare into cameras that are being used to match up a passenger’s face with photos that customs has on file.

Agents hope this will simplify the arrival process while preventing long lines during the pandemic.

“It’s going off of the photo we have already on our system to the actual traveler in front of us. It basically confirms their identity,” one agent said.

The technology also keeps agents safe from the virus because they will no longer be handling physical passports.

“The passengers are processed in a more efficient manner. It’s safe and secure and seamless and touchless,” an agent told 7News.

Nearly 300 people entering the country have been positively identified with the new technology so far.

