BOSTON (WHDH) - United States Customs and Border Protection officers seized counterfeit watches traveling to Boston from Hong Kong.

The seized shipment contained three counterfeit Rolex watches and one counterfeit Richard Mille watch, which would have been valued at $923,000 if they were real, CBP said.

“Counterfeit goods threaten American consumers, brands and our economy,” said Jason Jalbert, Acting Area Port Director – Boston. “The proceeds from illicit goods are known to fund criminal activities and organized crime, which is why CBP remains focused on intercepting these items.”

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the U.S. and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products.

