Customs: Bag of cat food sent from China full of dead birds

Customs agents seized a cat food bag containing numerous small dead birds that was flown over from China due to avian flu concerns, officials said.

Customs agents examining baggage at Washington Dulles International Airport Jan. 27 found a package with pictures of a cat and dog on it that a passenger, who was headed to Maryland, said was cat food, officials said. The package actually contained numerous unknown small birds between 2 1/2 and 3 1/2 inches long.

Importing birds from China is prohibited due to the threat of avian influenza, officials said.

