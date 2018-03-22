(WHDH) — A member of a plane’s flight crew got busted for allegedly trying to smuggle nine pounds of cocaine into the United States.

Customs agents said the cocaine was taped around the man’s legs.

US Customs and Border Protection identified the man as Hugh Hall, a citizen of Jamaica and a crew member for Fly Jamaica Airways.

He landed at New York’s JFK Airport last Saturday and the drugs were allegedly found during a search.

The man now faces federal charges.

