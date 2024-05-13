CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police at Harvard University believe someone intentionally cut a lock to try to allow more protesters into Harvard Yard.

Protesters have been set up in an encampment on Harvard’s campus since late last month.

On Saturday, officers say they found that cut lock and an abandoned bag with bolt cutters in it.

They believe someone in the yard was trying to allow nearly 150 protesters inside, but there was no breach of the yard over the weekend.

