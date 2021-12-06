CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) -

Cyclists in Cambridge are on high alert after someone allegedly sabotaged a new bike lane in the city, causing one rider to crash.

A man biking to work a few weeks ago said he crashed because someone placed tacks and bricks in the new bike lane at Massachusetts Avenue and Cameron Avenue. The man said he wasn’t seriously hurt but his bike was damaged.

The Cambridge City Council is taking up a motion to condemn the act Monday.

“The Cambridge City Council condemns, in the strongest possible terms, any actions that may result in the physical injury of any individual, regardless of their support or non-support, of the bike/bus lane implementation,” the motion reads in part.

And riders said there was no place for that behavior in the city.

“Whoever’s doing this, cut the crap. That’s the nicest thing I can say,” said cyclist Mark Ferranti.

