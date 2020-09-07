Cutout of WHDH owner Ed Ansin joins Bernie Rubin in stands at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two old friends have been reunited in a way at the home of their beloved Red Sox.

WHDH owner Ed Ansin and Bernie Rubin of Bernie & Phyl’s attended many games at Fenway Park together before each of them passed away earlier this year.

And with no spectators allowed at Fenway Park, the Red Sox Foundation has been filling seats with cutouts of charitable fans. Rubin had already gotten a cutout and in Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays, a cutout of Ansin took its spot in a Green Monster seat.

Ansin was born in Worcester and grew up in Leominster, and was a Sox fan from the start, son James Ansin said.

“Growing up in Massachusetts it was natural for him, it was part of his DNA,” James Ansin said. “For him growing up it was a real treat going from Western Massachusetts to the city to watch their games.

“He was loyal when they didn’t win so many games, and was thrilled with their World Series championships,” James Ansin added.

When Ed Ansin bought WHDH-TV in 1993, the family returned to Massachusetts and Ed started taking James to games, walking to Fenway from the North End.

“The experience of being with family and the fun tradition of Boston and the Red Sox became important parts of my childhood as well,” James Ansin said.

And Ed Ansin would frequently attend games with Bernie Rubin, whom he met through business but became close friends with.

“They had that common bond of sports, the Red Sox and the Patriots,” said Bernie Rubin’s son Rob. “They truly, really over the years got to enjoy each other.”

Both families said it was fitting to see them at Fenway Park again.

“I truly believe that they are somewhere together again,”Rob Rubin said. “They had a special relationship here and I believe they still have a special relationship.”

“I’m sure his spirit is smiling down, watching Bernie and him at a Red Sox game tonight from the Green Monster,” James Ansin said. “The only thing that would make him happier is if the games were televised by 7News.”

