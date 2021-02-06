Cutouts of family, friends, pets fill stands for Hamilton-Wenham girls’ basketball

HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Although the Hamilton-Wenham girls’ basketball team can’t have live fans in the stands, they’re still able to see some familiar faces during their games.

The team’s booster club made cardboard cut-outs of family, friends and even pets to fill the stands.

“We just put it out there, I didn’t know what kind of response we’d get. but we had about 74 [cut-outs] I think in the end.” said parent Jen Maguire. “It kind of filled out the stands and made it fun for the girls to be able to look up and see people out there.”

