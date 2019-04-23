CVS armed robbery prompts shelter in place order at Andover middle school

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed robbery at a CVS in Andover on Tuesday prompted officials to order a shelter in place at a local middle school.

The suspect, described as a 6-foot-tall white man, stole drugs from the CVS on Main Street around 7:30 a.m. after showing a black and silver handgun, police said.

He allegedly ran out the back door with the narcotics in a black trash bag.

The incident prompted Andover Public Schools to order a shelter in place at Doherty Middle School. This was lifted at 9:10 a.m.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Andover police.

 

