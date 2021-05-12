CVS Health now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids as young as 12

(WHDH) — CVS Health announced Wednesday that it is now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids as young as 12 at pharmacies across the country, including 389 locations in Massachusetts.

This comes as the Food and Drug Administration awarded the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine emergency use authorization for kids aged 12 to 15-years-old earlier this week.

RELATED: US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and up

Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult, according to the release.

Even though appointments are no longer necessary to get vaccinated at a CVS Pharmacy, teens are encouraged to still sign up for one as they are only allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)