CVS Health Vaccine Efforts at The Reservoir long term care facility on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (Scott Eisen/CVS Health via AP Images)

CVS Health announced Wednesday that it is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies across the country, including 389 locations in Massachusetts.

The company says it is currently vaccinating in more than 8,300 stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and has surpassed 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered through its participation in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program and Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Second dose compliance is reportedly more than 90 percent at CVS Health locations.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”

Even though appointments are no longer necessary to get vaccinated at a CVS Pharmacy, those eligible can still sign up for one here. Same day appointments are available.

Walmart and Sam’s Club are also offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines in their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)