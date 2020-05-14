CVS Health opening 10 new COVID-19 self-swab testing sites across Massachusetts

(WHDH) — CVS Health is opening 10 new COVID-19 test sites at select pharmacy drive-thru locations across Massachusetts on Friday.

Self-swab tests will be used at the new sites, marking the next phase of the company’s nationwide testing strategy that they announced at the White House on April 27.

CVS Health says they expect to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month.

The 10 test sites in Massachusetts are part of the first rollout of new sites, which includes 51 locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

President and CEO of VS Health, Larry Merlo said,”While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home.”

Gov. Charlie Baker added, “By working with a wide range of partners like CVS and our colleagues in the health care community, Massachusetts has significantly increased COVID-19 testing and is a national leader in per-capita testing.

“We are grateful to CVS for their partnership on this major additional testing expansion at a number of sites across the Commonwealth, especially because we recognize the importance of continued and accessible testing as we move toward a responsible, phased reopening of our economy,” he added.

The new testing sites in Massachusetts include:

CVS Pharmacy, 142 Worcester Road, Charlton, MA 01507

CVS Pharmacy, 44 West Boylston Street, Worcester, MA 01608

CVS Pharmacy, 266 Route 44, Raynham, MA 02767

CVS Pharmacy, 366 King Street, Northampton, MA 01060

CVS Pharmacy, 9-19 Summer Street, Bridgewater, MA 02324

CVS Pharmacy, 100D North Main Street, Carver, MA 02330

CVS Pharmacy, 928 Riverdale Street, West Springfield, MA 01089

CVS Pharmacy, 311 Newbury Street, Danvers, MA 01923

CVS Pharmacy, 599 State Road, Westport, MA 02790

CVS Pharmacy, 188 Linden Street, Wellesley, MA 02482

Self-swab tests will be available to people who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will then observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)