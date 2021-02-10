(WHDH) — CVS Health is preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible at about 30 pharmacies in Massachusetts starting Friday.

For the initial rollout, CVS Health says the doses will be sourced from the federal pharmacy partnership program with plans to expand to more locations and offer additional appointments, subject to product availability.

This is part of an 11-state rollout across approximately 350 CVS Pharmacy locations.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can contact CVS Customer Service.

