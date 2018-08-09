HOLY HILL, Fla. (WHDH) — A CVS-brand nasal spray is being voluntarily recalled due to a microbiological contamination.

Product Quest Manufacturing announced Thursday the recall of CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist Thursday, which is contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Repetitive use of the spray could lead to an infection that can be life-threatening for people living with cystic fibrosis or immuno-compromised, U.S. Food & Drug Administration said.

The company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Product Quest is notifying its customers by oral and written communication and is arranging for return or replacement of all recalled products.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at (386) 239-8787, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

