WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS is offering luxury vacations, cruises, concert tickets, a Super Bowl trip and other prizes to eligible customers who get a coronavirus vaccination at one of its pharmacies, the company announced Thursday.

CVS is joining a growing number of businesses and governments offering incentives — ranging from a free beer or doughnut to a $1 million prize — for people to get a shot.

Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS is partnering with Norwegian Cruise Line, Procter & Gamble, Unilever and other companies in the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes promotion that starts Tuesday and lasts six weeks.

The company has already administered more than 17 million doses, but is looking to overcome hesitancy by offering prizes that are a reminder of activities that are possible once vaccinated, the company said.

“Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction,” Dr. Kyu Rhee, CVS’s senior vice president and chief medical officer said in a statement.

All customers ages 18 and over who have received a vaccination or are registered to receive a vaccination from CVS are eligible to enter.

___

HEALTH DEPARTMENT DATA

The Rhode Island Department of Health on Thursday reported nearly 80 new confirmed coronavirus cases but no virus-related deaths.

The new cases were out of slightly more than 8,000 test results returned the prior day, a positivity rate of less than 1%.

The number of people in the hospital with the disease dropped to 65 according to the latest data, down from 70 the previous day.

The number of people fully vaccinated in the state has now topped 544,000.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island has dropped over the past two weeks, from about 151 on May 11 to about 120 on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins.

