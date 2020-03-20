CVS opens coronavirus testing site in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A coronavirus testing site is now open outside of a CVS Pharmacy in Shrewsbury.

“We’re opening a COVID-19 testing site for a limited population in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts,” CVS said in an announcement Thursday.

The site is the first of its kind but many more are expected to pop up at pharmacies across the country in an effort to dramatically increase virus testing capabilities.

Other retailers including Walmart, Target, and Rite Aid, pledged last week to help the federal government and local health officials provide additional access to testing.

At this time, tests will focus on first responders and healthcare workers so they can quickly return to the frontline and continue battling the virus.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)