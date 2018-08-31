(WHDH) — Enfamil powder is temporarily unavailable at CVS stores nationwide as the company conducts an internal review.

The review comes after a Florida mother says she bought a tampered tub of the product that appeared to contain flour instead of the formula.

She added that the seal on the outside of the tub was intact but the seal on the bag inside was broken.

Enfamil is asking customers to double check its products.

CVS says no problems have been identified at their Massachusetts stores or in any other markets outside of Tampa Bay, Florida.

Enfamil sales are expected to resume shortly.

