(WHDH) — CVS Pharmacy has suspended its sale of all Zantac and CVS Health ranitidine products after the Food and Drug Administration found low levels of a cancer-linked impurity in the common heartburn drugs.

The FDA recently found that ranitidine products may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is a probable human carcinogen.

The administration is continuing to evaluate whether low levels of NDMA in ranitidine pose a risk to patients.

The products have not been recalled but customers who purchased them can return them to CVS for a refund.

