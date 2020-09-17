CVS to double number of pharmacy coronavirus testing sites

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health is doubling the number of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at its pharmacy locations around the country, the company said in a statement Thursday.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island, company plans to add more than 2,000 testing sites for a total of more than 4,000 by mid-October.

The first 400 of the new testing sites are scheduled to open Friday. The existing sites have already performed about 3 million tests.

“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” Jon Roberts, acting president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

The self-swab tests, available only by appointment, are conducted under the supervision of a qualified CVS employee. Most test results collected at CVS are available within two or three days.

