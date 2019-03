(WHDH) — CVS has begun selling some cannabis-based products.

The pharmacy chain says the cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, including topical creams and sprays, are available in Alabama, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and Tennessee.

CVS specified that it is not selling any CBD-containing supplements or food additives.

