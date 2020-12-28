CVS, Walgreens vaccinating patients, workers in long-term care facilities across Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - CVS and Walgreens will begin vaccinating patients and healthcare providers in long-term care facilities across Massachusetts Monday.

Operation Warp Speed made a deal with the pharmacies to get their network of flu clinics and testing sites to quickly distribute the vaccine.

The pharmacies began administering the shots in long-term care facilities in other states last week.

“We pharmacists are super excited to be a part of the effort to vaccinate the community,” CVS Pharmacy Manager Vicki Saengkheune said. “The expertise and infrastructure that we have developed with the administration and the flu clinics throughout the nation, CVS is well equipped to take on this.”

In Massachusetts, CVS and Walgreens are hoping to vaccinate more than 170,000 patients and workers in 2,000 long-term care facilities over the next three months.

Vaccines will eventually be available at the pharmacies to anyone who is eligible to get one.

“We got into this profession because we want to help people and what better way than to try to help combat this pandemic during this challenging time,” Saengkheune said.

