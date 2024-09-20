BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials urged people to stay away from the Charles River Thursday after test results confirmed a bloom of dangerous cyanobacteria downstream of the Longfellow Bridge between Boston and Cambridge.

The Charles River Watershed Association announced the test results and the public health advisory in a statement Thursday afternoon. An issue impacting bodies of water around the state, the cyanobacteria bloom in the Charles River is the first such bloom in the river since 2020, according to the watershed association.

Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, can release toxins that can be deadly for pets and young children. With heightened levels in the Charles River, officials advise people to avoid swimming in or swallowing river water. Pet owners should keep their pets away from the water. Anyone who comes in contact with the water should rinse off after contact.

The Charles River Watershed Association said state Department of Public Health personnel first identified the bloom visually. Officials confirmed heightened levels of cyanobacteria through sampling and through data from an EPA buoy.

The watershed association said cyanobacteria blooms grow quickly in bodies of water with high phosphorus levels, hot weather, and stagnant conditions.

Within the Charles River, the watershed association said blooms “are a symptom of excess stormwater pollution and degraded ecology.”

“While progress has been made, this bloom highlights the work to be done and the importance of addressing municipal stormwater runoff,” the watershed association said.

