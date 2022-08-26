The New Hampshire Lottery announced on Facebook Friday that its website is experiencing a cyber attack.

The company is asking people to not click on any popups they see on the lottery website. The attack is under investigation as the company works to make sure the website is functional again.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

