SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes in Springfield were cancelled Tuesday after a cyber incident.

The school system said the incident interrupted some systems that are needed for school operations.

The superintendent asked staff to stay off district networks until they find out more and said students with district-issued laptops should as well.

The cause of the breach is under investigation.

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